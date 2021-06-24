GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,535.80 ($20.07).

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,409.20 ($18.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £70.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,361.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 76.78%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

