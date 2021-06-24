GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $92,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,687 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.6% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.85 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

