GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,784. The stock has a market cap of $106.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

