Global Social Chain (GSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $63,032.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

