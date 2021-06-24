Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 397.1% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PFFD opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.