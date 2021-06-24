GMS (NYSE:GMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GMS had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMS stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.10. 494,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49. GMS has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 2.11.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

