Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ) Director Glenn J. Mullan Sells 2,000 Shares

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ) Director Glenn J. Mullan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total value of C$12,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,346 shares in the company, valued at C$1,144,981.32.

CVE:GZZ traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.36. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 8.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.64. Golden Valley Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.20 and a one year high of C$8.32. The firm has a market cap of C$85.97 million and a P/E ratio of 19.22.

Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.37 million during the quarter.

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, cobalt, silver, molybdenum, nickel, and platinum-group elements. Its assets include 17 exploration properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; and the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

