Golem Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $239.62 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00054541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.98 or 0.00609209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

