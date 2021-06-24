Goose Finance Trading Down 30.4% This Week (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $16,805.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $1.57 or 0.00004541 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00021004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.17 or 0.00607698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

