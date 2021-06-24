Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Shares Down 0.4%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.79. 29,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 46,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Gores Guggenheim Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

