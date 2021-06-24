Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Position Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Graham worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 38.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 870.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $630.33 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $313.10 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $651.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

