Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRNNF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GRNNF remained flat at $$29.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.