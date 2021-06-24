Graviocoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $623.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $623.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00386166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

