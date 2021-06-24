Gravity 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $144,702.49 and $1.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gravity has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar. One Gravity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00100061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00162538 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,751.93 or 0.99849468 BTC.

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official website is gzro.net

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

