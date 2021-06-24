GravityCoin (GXX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20,354.69

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 56.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $20,354.69 and approximately $20.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00046927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00100589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00164710 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,764.34 or 1.00550857 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,884,746 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

