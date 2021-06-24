Great Bear Resources Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) – Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Great Bear Resources in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Great Bear Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

GBR has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price objective on Great Bear Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Great Bear Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of GBR opened at C$14.55 on Thursday. Great Bear Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.80 and a 12-month high of C$19.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$831.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.17.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director David Andrew Terry sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,031,500. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $182,860.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

