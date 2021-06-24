Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.75

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and traded as high as $29.97. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 3,997 shares trading hands.

GWLIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

