Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Holdings Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,536 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.45% of Green Dot worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,645.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,728 shares of company stock valued at $686,073. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,861.00 and a beta of 0.99. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

