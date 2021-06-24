Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,570 ($33.58). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,528 ($33.03), with a volume of 155,456 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,459.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a PE ratio of -195.97.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total transaction of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36). Insiders have sold 14,788 shares of company stock valued at $36,089,632 in the last quarter.

Greggs Company Profile (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

