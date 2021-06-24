Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 104.75 ($1.37), with a volume of 31,482 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Griffin Mining from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.87. The company has a market cap of £181.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

