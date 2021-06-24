Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.00 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Grin has a market capitalization of $22.00 million and $3.21 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,719.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,982.04 or 0.05708786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.80 or 0.01393477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.88 or 0.00385617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00123718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.07 or 0.00633860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00379745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00038960 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 76,654,200 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

