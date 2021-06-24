GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Up 5.1%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.51 and last traded at $46.23. 12,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,178,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.24 and a beta of 2.91.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 192.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 195,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 128,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $5,548,000. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.