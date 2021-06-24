Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,791.00

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00056004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00020791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.74 or 0.00618357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00040334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00077140 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

