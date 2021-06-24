Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Trading 52.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 52.5% lower against the dollar. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $3,361.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grumpy.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00054454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.48 or 0.00599201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00039234 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,072,526,746,438 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.