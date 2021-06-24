Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE: ASR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/23/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

6/15/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $204.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

6/8/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

5/5/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Shares of ASR traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,218. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.06.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C V alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,348 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $18,854,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.