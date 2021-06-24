Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE: ASR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
6/23/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/15/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $204.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/14/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
6/8/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
5/5/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of ASR traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,218. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.06.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.
