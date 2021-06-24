Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.62

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$33.62 and last traded at C$33.62, with a volume of 6650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$930.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.7100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

In other Guardian Capital Group news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 193,056 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.45 per share, with a total value of C$6,071,611.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 292,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,199,911.25. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 318,525 shares of company stock valued at $9,937,132.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

