Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 40,497 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $52,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 199,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,052,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $219.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

