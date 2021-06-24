Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $105.77 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $105,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $13.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,542.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,622. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,395.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,555.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

