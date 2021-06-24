Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $138.02 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $138,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $8.11 on Thursday, hitting $2,450.65. 22,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,344.48. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,461.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.