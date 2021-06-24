Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $51.33 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 973,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,538 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $51,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.22. 230,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,052,178. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.