Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $56.24 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Equinix worth $56,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in Equinix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $25.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $778.13. 19,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,894. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $747.09. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 175.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

