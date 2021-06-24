Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $70.21 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,299 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $70,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $240.95. 70,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
