Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $70.21 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,299 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $70,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $240.95. 70,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.