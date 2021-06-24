Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 16,449 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $59,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $350.42. 1,216,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,360,605. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $237.35 and a 12 month high of $348.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

