Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $53,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610,177. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $4,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,922 shares of company stock worth $56,960,651 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

