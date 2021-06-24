Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 40,295 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,971,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,295 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.7% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $101,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 88,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,890,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $222.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

