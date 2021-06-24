Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,379 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.09. The company had a trading volume of 132,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,070. The company has a market capitalization of $459.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.