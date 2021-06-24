Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 61,122 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $100,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.72. 537,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,819,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

