GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.76

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $6.88. GWG shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 24,900 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GWG by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GWG by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GWG by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in GWG by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in GWG by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

