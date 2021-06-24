H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FUL stock opened at $65.66 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.168 dividend. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,235,824.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,434,253.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,059 shares of company stock worth $3,490,639. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

