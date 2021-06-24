H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Trading Down 4.1%

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.46 and last traded at $62.99. 3,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 419,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.81.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,434,253.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,639. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 19.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $16,785,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

