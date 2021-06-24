Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Hits $0.0295

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $243,673.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00054534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00020818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.00606186 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 222,312,514 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

