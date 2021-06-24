Handshake Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.07 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. Handshake has a total market cap of $77.07 million and $425,515.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,772.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,980.32 or 0.05695016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.64 or 0.01405228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00388475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00126807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.58 or 0.00614222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.00381606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006813 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00037598 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 398,658,537 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars.

