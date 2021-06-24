Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 56.16% from the company’s previous close.

HDI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.17.

HDI traded up C$7.80 on Thursday, reaching C$36.50. 271,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,907. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.69. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$15.12 and a 52-week high of C$38.11. The stock has a market cap of C$777.01 million and a P/E ratio of 17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$368.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$353.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

