Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) were up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,429,292 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,044,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$29.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

