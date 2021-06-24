Hathor 1-Day Volume Tops $1.64 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. Hathor has a market cap of $64.30 million and $1.64 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00046334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00162759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00098463 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,173.58 or 0.99116106 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.