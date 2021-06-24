HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 115.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,894. The stock has a market cap of $233.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.63. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,965 shares of company stock worth $983,504. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

