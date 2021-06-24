HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.03

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.03 and last traded at $97.02, with a volume of 2892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

