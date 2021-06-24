Head-To-Head Analysis: MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

2.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Mondelez International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mondelez International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Mondelez International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A Mondelez International 13.94% 14.37% 5.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MeaTech 3D and Mondelez International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Mondelez International 0 1 13 0 2.93

Mondelez International has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.35%. Given Mondelez International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MeaTech 3D and Mondelez International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.52 million N/A N/A Mondelez International $26.58 billion 3.31 $3.56 billion $2.59 24.19

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Summary

Mondelez International beats MeaTech 3D on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages. It serves supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food+ outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents, and e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. Mondelez International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.