Head to Head Review: Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) versus HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 HTG Molecular Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.25%. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.79%. Given HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HTG Molecular Diagnostics is more favorable than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A HTG Molecular Diagnostics -261.44% -120.05% -53.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 77.47 -$6.78 million N/A N/A HTG Molecular Diagnostics $8.55 million 4.20 -$20.87 million ($4.42) -1.30

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats HTG Molecular Diagnostics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The company's marketed panels include HTG EdgeSeq precision immuno-oncology panel; HTG EdgeSeq miRNA whole-transcriptome assay; HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay EU; HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay; HTG lung fusions assay; HTG EdgeSeq ALKPlus assay EU; HTG immune response panel; and HTG mouse mRNA tumor response panel. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company has a governing agreement with QIAGEN Manchester Limited; and an agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the development of nuclease-protection-based RNA or DNA profiling tests. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

