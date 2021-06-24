Head-To-Head Survey: Annexon (ANNX) and Its Competitors

Annexon (NASDAQ: ANNX) is one of 838 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Annexon to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Annexon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Annexon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annexon N/A -33.76% -25.78% Annexon Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Annexon and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Annexon N/A -$63.41 million -5.70 Annexon Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.49

Annexon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Annexon. Annexon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Annexon and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annexon 0 0 5 0 3.00 Annexon Competitors 4634 17689 38919 768 2.58

Annexon currently has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 45.17%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.27%. Given Annexon’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Annexon has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Annexon beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration. Its product candidates include ANX005, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trials to treat patients with guillain- barrÃ© syndrome; and ANX007, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trials to treat patients with glaucoma. The company's candidates also comprise ANX005 that has completed preclinical trials to treat patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, Huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; ANX007, which has completed preclinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy; and ANX009 that has completed preclinical trials for the treatment of systemic autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

